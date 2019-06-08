Contact Us
JC Teacher From Lyndhurst Gets 5 Years For Sex With Teen Girl

Lauren Coyle-Mitchell
Lauren Coyle-Mitchell Photo Credit: Mary K. Miraglia

A former Jersey City charter school teacher who admitted having sex with an eighth-grade girl at what was then her Lyndhurst home must serve at least four years and three months in state prison before she’ll be eligible for parole.

Lauren Coyle-Mitchell, 36, was sentenced last Friday to a plea-bargained five years in state prison, 85% of which she must serve before being eligible for parole with lifetime supervision.

Coyle-Mitchell also must register as a Megan’s Law offender, can never hold a teaching or government job again and is permanently prohibited from any contact with the victim.

The state Board of Examiners, the state’s teacher licensing agency, revoked Coyle-Mitchell’s license to teach elementary school and students with disabilities in April, three months after she pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

Coyle-Mitchell admitted exchanging oral sex with the 15-year-old from Dr. Lena Edwards Academic Charter School, where she taught second grade.

She conceded during her Jan. 6 plea hearing in Hackensack that the behavior – which began with an exchange of explicit texts -- was “emotionally and morally damaging” to the girl.

Coyle-Mitchell was re-arrested after she tried to call and text teen, in violation of a no-contact order, following her release from jail after the initial arrest.

She initially became a suspect after several teachers at the charter school went to authorities after they “observed what they believed was inappropriate interactions” between her and the eighth-grader, authorities said at the time.

