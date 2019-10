Major delays were reported due to a jackknifed trailer and subsequent fuel spill on Route 80 westbound in Rockaway Tuesday morning.

The three right lanes and an exit ramp were closed following the 6:50 a.m. crash near Exit 37 and Hibernia Avenue, 511nj.org reports.

Delays were being reported as of 9:10 a.m.

Delays between Exit 34/Route 15 in Wharton and Exit 39/ Route 53 in Denville were also reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.