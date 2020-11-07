Jack-Knifed Tractor-Trailer Jumps Median On Route 80

A tractor-tractor jackknifed and jumped the median on Route 80 in Paterson overnight Saturday.

The mishap left the trailer on on side of the highway and part of the rig on the other part near westbound Exit 58 around midnight.

Two lanes were temporarily closed on the eastbound side and one on the westbound.

An ambulance took the driver to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Firefighters summoned a hazardous materials unit to tend to a fuel spill.

