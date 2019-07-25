Contact Us
Irvington Youth, 18, Stabbed To Death In Fight Over Woman, Prosecutor Says

Paul Milo
An Irvington teen was killed early Thursday in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.
An 18-year-old from Irvington was stabbed to death during a dispute early Thursday in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Asahiah Lawton and a 22-year-old were in the 200 block of Court Street shortly after midnight when Lawton was stabbed. He ran to Jones and 14th streets before he was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, Lawton and the 22-year-old, who was not identified, were fighting over a 19-year-old woman from Newark they were both interested in romantically, the prosecutor's office said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line,  1-877-847-7432 (1-877-TIPS-4EC).

