Irvington Man With Multiple DWIs Found Guilty Of Vehicular Homicide

A jury in Essex County Thursday convicted an Irvington man guilty of vehicular homicide after years of legal wrangling over whether his record of driving under the influence would be admissible in court, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Carlos Green, who is now 44 years old, was driving a Cadillac Escalade near 19th and Ellis avenues Dec. 27, 2014, when he struck a pedestrian. Green kept driving for about a block until bystanders told Green to return to the scene.

The pedestrian, 54-year-old Billy Ray Dudley of East Orange, died from his injuries.

Green, who told police he’d had a few drinks that night, was taken to Rutgers University Hospital, where blood was drawn. A partly empty rum bottle was also found in Green’s car.

Green’s blood alcohol content was .21, well above the state’s legal limit. In March 2015, Green was charged with vehicular homicide.

Green’s case was held up as he appealed in order to keep his prior DWI convictions out of his trial in Dudley’s death. Judges later ruled the convictions, in 1998 and 2009, could not be admitted as evidence.

A jury this week nonetheless found Green guilty, prosecutors said.

Green faces 10 to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 2.

