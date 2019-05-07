Contact Us
Irvington Man Had 100K Child Porn Images, Authorities Say

Paul Milo
Jose Morales
Jose Morales Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 33-year-old Irvington man was indicted on charges he was in possession of more than 100,000 images showing the sexual abuse or exploitation of children, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Jose Morales was arraigned Monday in Essex County Superior Court following his arrest in November at his Irvington home, where investigators from the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit and the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force allegedly found the images.

Authorities began to investigate Morales after he uploaded the material to an online account, the prosecutor's office said. The provider notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after learning the images and videos depicted children pornography. The center then contacted the prosecutor's office, officials said.

