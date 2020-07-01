IRS: Fairview Painting Contractor From North Bergen Cheated On Taxes

A contractor from North Bergen admitted filing false federal tax returns for his painting company.

Nicola Marchese, 48, pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark to two counts of the crime in exchange for leniency at a March 24 sentencing, the IRS said.

Marchese’s Napoli Painting Services, on Kamena Street in Fairview, has boasted some major projects since it was created in 1977 – among them, the Trump Building in Jersey City and The Tapestry and Prospero Hall in Manhattan, according to its website.

“With this year’s filing season just around the corner, [this] guilty plea is a reminder that IRS Criminal Investigation is diligent when it comes to enforcing the laws directed at those who would attempt to defraud our nation’s tax system,” said John R. Tafur, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office.

Marchese failed to report $82,000 of additional income on his 2011 corporate tax return and $184,084 of additional income on the 2012 corporate tax return, Tafur said.

Securing the plea for the government was Assistant U.S. Attorney Sammi Malek.

