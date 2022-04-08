Investment Trading CEO Had Heroin In Crash Near Neshanic Valley Golf Course Course: Prosecutor

A DUI driver who struck a tree near a Somerset county golf course last month was busted with heroin, authorities said.

Christian Graverson, 44, was behind the wheel of an SUV when he struck a tree South Branch Road near the Neshanic Valley Golf Course. in Branchburg around 5:50 p.m. March 31, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

The 44-year-old Hillsborough man was not injured, Taggart said. Further investigation found that Graverson was under the influence of drugs, and was subsequently placed under arrest, police said. He was in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, Taggar said.

Graverson's LinkedIn profile says he's the CEO of GNE Management, LLC, a trading program for investors.

He was charged with 3rd Degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia a Disorderly Persons Offense, and several motor vehicle summonses which included Driving While under the Influence of Narcotics as a result of the incident.

Graverson was later released on his own recognizance pending an appearance in Somerset County Superior Court.

Acting Prosecutor Taggart and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

