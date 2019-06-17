Intoxicated Driver Fell Asleep In Police Station Lot: Secaucus PD

A Secaucus man faces a number of charges after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in the municipal parking lot Friday morning, Capt. Dennis Miller of the Secaucus Police Department said.

John Kowaleski, 50, was parked at the lot adjacent to the police station on Paterson Plank Road around 8:30 a.m. when he was spotted by police, who use the lot for their vehicles.

Following an investigation, Kowaleski was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He was also charged with possession of a prescription legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of what is believed to be buprenorphine hydrochloride . He was also charged with being under the influence of the drug.

Kowaleski was issued complaint and motor-vehicle summonses and released to the custody of another person.

