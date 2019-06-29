Interstate Parkway Police Watch Helplessly As Suicidal Man, 55, Plunges To Death On Palisades

UPDATE: Police watched helplessly as a suicidal man stepped from a ledge atop the Palisades near the New Jersey/New York state line and fell more than 400 feet to his death Friday morning, authorities said.

The 55-year-old Lodi man was standing at the edge of the cliffs at the State Line Lookout in Alpine when officers responding to a call approached him around 9 a.m., Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Steven Shallop said.

He then "abruptly stepped from the edge of the cliff as officers attempted to bring him to safety," Shallop said.

Marine units initially were summoned but were later dismissed.

The East Bergen Rappel Team found the body at the base of the cliffs and recovered it, assisted by the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps, Shallop said.

Members of the Bergen County prosecutor's and sheriff's offices also responded, the chief said.

