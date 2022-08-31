Innocent Bystander Killed In Asbury Park, Family Desperately Seeking Justice

Justice is what Kyshon “Butey” Washington-Walker's family is after.

The 33-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue in Asbury Park around 7:30 p.m. on July 28 — four days before his birthday, according to loved ones and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

According to his family, Butey was an innocent bystander. And until they find the person responsible for his death, they refuse to keep quiet.

"He was an innocent bystander, which means it could've been anyone of us, and it could've been another family here mourning," his sister, Lakisha Johnson, told the Asbury Park Press. "The wrong place, at the wrong time.

"He was not a gangbanger, he was not in the streets. He was not a drug dealer. My brother lived with his girlfriend. They were in love, planning a future, very family oriented."

Walker was shot multiple times, before being rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Nearly a month after the shooting, no arrests had been made. Butey's family created a Facebook group to help raise awareness, and organized a march in the borough last week — desperate for answers.

"Somebody saw something! Somebody knows the killer’s whereabouts!!" Johnson wrote on social media. "Do not protect the murderer who took Butey away from us. My mother’s only son, our only brother. We are heartbroken. Our lives will never be the same."

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-774-1300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.