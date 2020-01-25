Infant Found Dead In Jersey City Home

An infant was found dead early Saturday morning in Jersey City, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials responded to a house on the 30 block Suburbia Court around 6 a.m., where the baby was found dead, initial reports say.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating.

No additional information was available as of 10 a.m.

HCPO

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

