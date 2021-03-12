Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Palisades Park Day Laborer Charged With Raping Girl, 11
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Indictment: Clifton Man Threatened Paterson Police Chief Over Race, Religion

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora, Stefan Keco
Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora, Stefan Keco Photo Credit: Chief Baycora (FACEBOOK) / PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: Paterson’s first Muslim police chief wasn’t in the job long when authorities said he became the target of threatening texts from a Clifton man because of his race, religion and nationality.

A grand jury in Paterson returned a terroristic threats indictment against Stefan Keco, 29, who’s been held in the Passaic County Jail since city detectives arrested and charged him more than a year ago with threatening Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora.

Baycora had been sworn to the position only a few weeks before receiving the threats, authorities said.

Keco sent the texts to the chief “with the purpose to intimidate him," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The threats “caused a disruption to the day-to-day operations of the police department,” Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale said. “He also made threats towards City Hall, causing the police department to institute security measures for both facilities.”

"Our new police chief has a very demanding job and the last thing he needs is his life threatened,” Mayor Andre Sayegh added.

The FBI, Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation.

The grand jury indicted Keco on two counts of making terroristic threats.

An arraignment on the indictment was scheduled for March 22 before Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.