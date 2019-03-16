Incoming New Milford Police Chief Brings Youth, Experience

Several weeks from officially taking office, incoming New Milford Police Chief Brian Clancy already has plans for enhancing an effective department.

Clancy, 41, said he has “big shoes to fill” replacing retired Chief Frank Ramaci – and, before him, longtime Chief Frank Papapietro -- in what a trade association of private security companies named one of the safest municipalities in New Jersey two years in a row.

The 18-year department veteran brings a wealth of experience to the job.

Raised in the borough, Clancy began his law enforcement career at the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct in the Bronx.

He joined the New Milford department in 2001, was promoted to sergeant in 2012 and then made lieutenant three years later.

Clancy’s current and former assignments include patrol tour commander, internal affairs officer, police radios and telecommunications officer and Fire Department liaison.

He also was a member of the Bergen County Rapid Deployment Force from 2007-2018.

Clancy got a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Iona College in New Rochelle and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

“I’d like to continue keeping New Milford a safe town to live and work in,” Clancy said.

His initial goals include filling vacancies and getting the department accredited.

Although it hasn’t been proven to directly improve police response time, reduce crime, or cut costs to taxpayers, accreditation does send a message that a department is committed to professionalism — the same as colleges and other institutions do.

Accreditation also "results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” according to Harry J. Delgado of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police’s Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

To be accredited, a department must meet more than 100 standards for, among others, prisoner transfers, how petty cash is handled, and the process for evidence chain-of-custody.

The task plays to one of Clancy’s strengths: He was responsible for policy, procedures and Attorney General guideline updates for the department.

The borough’s governing body will swear in Clancy as chief on April 22.

Capt. Kevin Kiene will continue as the officer in charge of the department until Clancy’s appointment takes effect on May 1.

