'IN SHOCK': Passing Driver Details Attempt To Save Woman, Child Trapped In Nutley House Fire

A good Samaritan detailed the moment he jumped out of his car in an attempt to save the victims of a Nutley house fire Saturday.

Joe Caprio was driving down Park Avenue when he noticed flames shooting out of a home around 12:40 p.m., he said.

He called 911, got out of his car and began banging on the doors and windows, he said.

"An older man emerged covered in soot and burns," Caprio of Nutley wrote on Facebook. "He said to me, 'My grandson (7 yrs old) and daughter are in there.'"

Caprio looked up the stairs and saw it was engulfed with flames. He didn't know what to do.

"Would a braver man have ran up the stairs?" he said. "I don’t know... I’m torn."

Joe Caprio with his wife, Sandra, and 6-year-old son. Joe Caprio

Seconds later, firefighters pulled up.

"I screamed at them that there were people still in there, and I saw them spring into action," Caprio said.

The grandfather, his daughter and his grandson were reportedly transported to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown as of 4 p.m.

The fire was being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

"I helped the man out of the house, and he was obviously in shock," Caprio said.

"He told me he was preparing breakfast when he noticed smoke from upstairs. He went upstairs and said the fire was in his grandson's room! He was unable to open the door, not sure why."

Caprio detailed the incident on Facebook. Joe Caprio

=As Caprio helped the man to the ambulance, firefighters ran in with a hose.

"Moments later, the grandmother of the little boy came walking down the street, coming back from the market. Oblivious to everything, she wondered why all the firetrucks were on the street. She then realized it was her house and she just broke into tears. It was a terrible thing to witness.

"The lesson: Anything can happen in our lives at any time. Do not take what you have for granted. You never know when one moment will occur that will change your life forever."

Companies from Belleville, Bloomfield, Lyndhurst and Nutley responded, along with EMS units from North Arlington and Nutley.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

