IDs Sought For Hunterdon County Car Burglary Suspects (PHOTOS)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects in a Hunterdon County car burglary.
Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects in a Hunterdon County car burglary.

The suspects — pictured above — broke into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Cushetunk Preserve on Saturday, July 2, Clinton Township Police said in a release on Sunday, July 10.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 908-735-6000.

