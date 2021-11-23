Contact Us
ID Released For Driver Killed In Route 80 Crash

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police

State Police have released the identity of the driver killed in an early morning crash on Route 80 eastbound.

Ping Chu, 50, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Sienna near milepost 10.4 in Hope Township (Warren County) when the vehicle struck the left guardrail, re-entered the highway, crossed all lanes, hit the right guardrail, ran off the roadway completely and struck multiple trees around 7 a.m. Tuesday, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

Chu, of Flushing, New York, suffered fatal injuries, Slota said.

One of three right lanes were closed for the crash investigation, according to 511NJ.

Additional details were not immediately released, and the crash remained under investigation.

