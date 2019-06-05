Contact Us
ICE: Bergen Man Threatened Victim With Child Porn Pics

Jerry DeMarco
A Washington Township man trafficked images of child sex abuse -- and contacted a victim who'd been photographed while in her mid-teens, said federal authorities who arrested him Wednesday.

Jeffrey Laino, 37, shared several files from home on a publicly available peer-to-peer program that was being monitored by law enforcement in January, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

A month later, a victim living in Ohio reported that Laino contacted her through Snapchat claiming that he had nude photos that he said were taken of her when she was 14 to 15 years old, Carpenito said.

Laino, who was arrested at his home on child porn distribution charges, used the screen name "Jeff L" in his communications, the U.S. attorney said.

Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with the investigation.

Handling the case for the government is Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Intrater of Carpenito's office in Newark.

