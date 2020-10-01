ICE Asks Bergen Authorities To Hold Northvale Kitchen Worker Jailed On Child Porn Charges

A Guatemalan national living in Northvale was arrested on child porn charges following a raid at his home, authorities said.

Carlos Geovani Guillen, a 27-year-old restaurant line cook, “used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 35 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, and also share at least one such video online,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Investigators from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested the kitchen worker -- who's also known as Carlos Geovani Guillen -- following a warranted search of his White Avenue home off Congers Avenue on Thursday, the prosecutor said.

ICE issued a detainer seeking to keep Guillen in custody until a hearing to determine his residency status could be held.

He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Friday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

