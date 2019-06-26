'I Did What I Had To Do,' Says Newark Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting

The Newark police officer indicted for fatally shooting a fleeing criminal suspect in January told News 4 New York Tuesday that he believed his actions "saved lives that day."

In the interview, Jovanny Crespo said he had to make "split-second decisions" and that he "could have been dead."

Crespo and his partner, who was driving, joined in the pursuit in Newark after two men believed to be armed fled a traffic stop. A high-speed chase ensued that was captured on dash cam and on officers' body cameras.

The video, later released in full by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, shows Creespo leaving the patrol car three times during the pursuit and firing on the suspects' car. At points during the chase, the fleeing car slowed nearly to a stop, allowing Crespo to catch up with it on foot.

Gregory Griffin, 46, and Andrew Dixon, 35, were both shot in the head by Crespo, the only one who opened fire that night. Griffin later died from his wounds.

Crespo was indicted on charges of manslaughter, assault and official misconduct, among other charges.

In the interview, Patrick Toscano, Crespo's lawyer, said the Essex County Prosecutor's Office "demonized" Crespo by portraying him as a "renegade cop."

Toscano plans to publicly discuss his defense strategy Thursday, News 4 also reported.

