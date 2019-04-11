Contact Us
Husband, Wife From E. Orange Sentenced In Large Bank Fraud

Paul Milo
A married couple from New Jersey engineered a bank fraud that netted them $100,000 -- and almost a lot more.
A married couple from East Orange have both been sentenced for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from customers of the bank where the wife worked, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced.

Seconey Brown, 26,  and Antoinette Mitchell-Brown, 42, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Brown has been sentenced to 27 months in prison and Micthell-Brown received a sentence of 366 days, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

For a few months beginning in September 2016, Mitchell-Brown stole account information from clients of the bank where she worked.  She used information from 25 accounts to write checks and for wire transfers of funds. The funds were sent to other participants in the fraud.

Her husband, Brown, paid the others who took part in the scheme and also convinced some individuals to participate who did not know they were involved in illegal activity, authorities said.

The couple netted $100,000 and nearly stole another $660,000.

In addition to their prison term, both will be required to pay $93,123 each in restitution.

