Husband, Wife Dead In Jersey City Murder-Suicide Owned Local Indian Restaurant, Relative Says

The victims of Sunday morning's Jersey City murder-suicide were the owners of a local Indian restaurant, family told Daily Voice.

Police found Garima Kothari, 35, dead in her high-rise on Christopher Columbus Drive around 7:15 a.m., with trauma to her upper body, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Around half-hour later, police found her 37-year-old husband -- Man Mohan Mall -- dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River near Montgomery Street and Exchange Place, authorities said.

A relative told Daily Voice the couple -- who had moved to the U.S. from India -- owned nearby restaurant Nukkad together.

A Nukkad worker told Daily Voice Kothari and Mall were a "a nice couple" and that Garima was a "very nice person."

"While it appears at this time that these deaths are the result of a murder-suicide, the final determination is still pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office," Suarez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

