Hunterdon County Man Who Admitted Having Child Porn Gets Probation

by DAILY VOICE
Hunterdon County Courthouse, Flemington
Hunterdon County Courthouse, Flemington Photo Credit: courthouses.co/us

A Hunterdon County man who admitted having child porn images avoided jail time when a judge suspended a 180-day sentence and gave him plea-bargained probation.

Aaron Sohl, 42, of High Bridge was arrested a little over a year ago following a tip from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a release.

Based on the investigation by his Special Victims Unit and High Bridge police, a grand jury in Flemington returned an indictment last December charging Sohl with child endangerment for "possessing images that depict the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child," Williams said.

Sohl cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a third-degree endangerment charges in exchange for the suspended sentence and probation from Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski last Wednesday, he said.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly characterized the sentence.

