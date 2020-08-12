Hunterdon County Man Gets 7 Years In Prison For Child Porn Distribution

A Hunterdon County man was sentenced to seven years in state prison including five of parole ineligibility for distributing child pornography, state officials said.

John M. Rudy, 57, of Flemington, was found guilty of several charges involving the possession, storage and distribution of child pornography on Jan. 14, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Tuesday.

Rudy will be subject to parole supervision for life and will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, Grewal said.

Rudy was arrested in June 2016 after a search of his home turned up numerous devices, including a desktop computer, 97 flash drives, and eight SD cards, Grewal said.

He was just one of 40 offenders arrested in “Operation Statewide,” a child protection operation by the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which comprises state police, the Division of Criminal Justice, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and several state, county and local law enforcement agencies.

“By sharing child sexual abuse materials online, this defendant participated in a criminal network that promotes and perpetuates the brutal sexual exploitation of children,” said Grewal. “Our multi-agency efforts to patrol the internet and put these offenders in prison reflect our commitment to protect children and ensure justice for those who have been victimized. I commend our attorneys and trial team, as well as all of the detectives and investigators who helped secure this prison sentence.”

Anyone with information relating to child sex crimes is urged to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tipline at 888-648-6007.

