A Flemington man was charged with lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to Halloween trick-or-treaters, authorities said.

Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco, 23, is accused of exposing himself to trick-or-treaters who were walking by his home on Halloween, Flemington Police said in a Wednesday release.

Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness.

He was being held in the Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.