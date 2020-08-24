Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hunterdon County Man Busted With Child Porn Faces Jail Time, Probation

A Hunterdon County man who was found with images depicting child exploitation faces jail time and probation after pleading guilty to endangerment, prosecutors said.

Aaron Sohl, age 42, of High Bridge, was arrested on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on July 31, 2019, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a release.

He was indicted by a Hunterdon County Grand Jury and charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for possessing images that depict the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child on Dec. 19, Williams said.

Sohl was sentenced to probation and a 180-day suspended jail term on August 19.

