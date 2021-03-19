Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hunterdon County Man, 36, Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

Valerie Musson
Mitchell Ege, 36, of Lambertville Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office

A 36-year-old Hunterdon County man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Mitchell Ege of Lambertville was arrested Thursday on a second-degree charge, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams, Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo, and Lambertville City Police Department OIC Lt. Robert Brown said.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation into a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), authorities said.

An online search of Ege’s name shows him as the owner of Ege Masonry & Construction LLC in Lambertville, according to Buzzfile.

Ege was being held at Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance, authorities said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with relevant information regarding Ege is encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s at (908) 788-1129.

