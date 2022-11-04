Hunterdon County Camp Counselor From PA Indicted For More Child Sex Assault Charges: Prosecutor

The Pennsylvania man working as a camp counselor in Hunterdon County who was previously charged for sexually assaulting campers was indicted for additional offenses, authorities announced.

Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, PA, was indicted for three counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of second-degree child endangerment, and one count of third-degree child endangerment (possession of child pornography), Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a Friday release with local officials.

Daranijo was accused in August of having sexual contact with three campers under age 13 while working as a counselor at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township, DailyVoice.com previously reported.

