Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say

A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say.

Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.

After one of the men made his purchase, the other allegedly snatched two boxes of fireworks and left without paying.

The worker followed the men out of the store to confront them before one of them told him that he had a gun and lifted up his shirt to show it, police said.

One of the men then hit the worker in the back of the head as he tried to grab a set of car keys from the man that purchased the items, Lt. Nelson said.

The trio then fled in a silver-colored sedan with Pennsylvania license plates.

The suspects are described as being Black and in their late teens or early 20s.

The case remains under investigation by the Raritan Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.