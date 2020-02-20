Human Skull Found In Teaneck Homeowner's Yard

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human skull in the front yard of a Teaneck home.

The owner, 38, "is getting construction done on his home and the contractors found the remains" during excavation work, a neighbor told Daily Voice.

His since-deceased parents had lived there, the neighbor said.

Teaneck police "immediately responded to the residence and secured the immediate area as a potential crime scene," Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

They alerted investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, who "confirmed portions of a human skull," BCPO Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said Thursday.

"They're digging today to see if there any other parts," he said.

The Van Arsdale Place property was cordoned off with crime scene tape while evidence was collected.

Also responding to collect evidence and/or investigate the discovery were the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Science.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.