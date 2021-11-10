Human Remains Found In California Where NJ's Lauren Cho Was Last Seen

Human remains have been discovered in a remote area of California near where New Jersey native Lauren Cho was last seen.

Cho, 30, disappeared in June after a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

The remains were found in the open desert of Yucca Valley and transported to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division.

Authorities are working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death, which could take several weeks, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

Cho left Flemington, NJ's Diamond Heart tattoo and piercing shop last fall to travel. Her disappearance gained interest following the Gabby Petito case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.