Human Fetus Found In North Jersey Homeowner's Basement: Prosecutor

North Jersey homeowners found a human fetus in a storage container in their basement Mother's Day, authorities said.

Wayne police officers were called to the local home around 5:45 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the remains, and an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 973-694-0600.

