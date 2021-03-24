Hudson Prosecutor's Office Workers Probed For 'Offensive & Sickening' Comments

Employees of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are the center of an investigation after reportedly making offensive and racist comments, several news outlets say.

Assistant Prosecutor Bill Specht and agent Kelly Taylor-Sisk are being probed by Hudson County Counsel after making racist jokes over workplace messaging service Slack and Facebook, according to screenshots obtained by Real Garden State.

HCPO clerk Debra Collins was issued a three-day suspension for offensive comments made on Facebook, the article says.

HCPO Spokeswoman told NJ.com that the comments were "offensive and sickening" with "no place in our society or the workplace."

The office has reportedly hired outside counsel to investigate a hostile work environment under the leadership of Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Real Garden State reports.

Screenshots show that Specht -- while discussing a software vendor used by the office -- on March 12 wrote "Infoshare identifies as Mexican. It sleeps when the sun is hottest."

Specht reportedly is an assistant chief in the office's pretrial division and is in charge of which cases are sent to early disposition, remanded or downgraded in court, Real Garden State reports.

He had been “stripped of any supervisory or prosecutorial” powers during the investigation, NJ.com reports citing Morrill.

