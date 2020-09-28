Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Grand Closing: Paterson PD Raids Bars For Prostitution, Underage Drinking, Hookahs, Drugs
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hudson Driver Charged With DWI In Route 17 Rear-Ender That Injured Westwood Motorist

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Route 17 at Franklin Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights
Route 17 at Franklin Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Hudson County driver was drunk when her sedan rear-ended a Westwood motorist’s SUV on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said.

Kimberly Monroe, 24, of Guttenberg was charged after refusing to submit to a breath test following the crash just after midnight Sunday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

Monroe’s 2000 Acura rammed into a Subaru Forester on the northbound highway at Franklin Avenue, Colaneri said.

The 54-year-old Westwood driver complained of back pain but refused hospitalization.

Monroe, meanwhile, was charged with DWI, refusing to submit to a breath test and careless driving with property damage before being released to a responsible under under John’s Law, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.