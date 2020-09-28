Hudson Driver Charged With DWI In Route 17 Rear-Ender That Injured Westwood Motorist

A Hudson County driver was drunk when her sedan rear-ended a Westwood motorist’s SUV on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said.

Kimberly Monroe, 24, of Guttenberg was charged after refusing to submit to a breath test following the crash just after midnight Sunday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

Monroe’s 2000 Acura rammed into a Subaru Forester on the northbound highway at Franklin Avenue, Colaneri said.

The 54-year-old Westwood driver complained of back pain but refused hospitalization.

Monroe, meanwhile, was charged with DWI, refusing to submit to a breath test and careless driving with property damage before being released to a responsible under under John’s Law, he said.

