North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Hudson County Teacher, 67, Charged With Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Student

Cecilia Levine
Apparao Sunkara
Apparao Sunkara Photo Credit: Google Maps/Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 67-year-old Infinity Institute teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a now-12-year-old student in 2019, authorities in Hudson County said Wednesday.

Apparao Sunkara, age 67, was arrested at his Hicksville, Long Island home on March 16, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The alleged victim said Sunkara sexually assaulted her at the Jersey City school when she was 11, authorities said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Nassau County Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

Sunkara was being held in Nassau County.

Anyone with relevant information about Apparao Sunkara is encouraged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (201) 915-1234.

