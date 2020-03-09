Hudson County Sheriff's Office Nabs Dozens Of Deadbeat Dads, Warrant Defendants

Nearly 60 people accused of a variety of offenses -- including sex assault, weapons charges and failing to pay child support -- were scooped up in a Hudson County Sheriff’s Office sweep.
Roughly half of the arrests by Sheriff Frank Schillari's department were of accused deadbeat dads who collectively account for $335,000 in unpaid support -- including a Kearny man who owes $81,927 and a Jersey City man who owes $58,699, records show.Nearly three dozen others had been charged with burglary, theft and drug crimes.Although most are from Jersey City, some were picked off in Clifton, East Orange, Fairview, Willingboro, Middlesex, Paterson, Piscataway and Mt. Kisco, NY.
Criminal Sexual Contact
- Calvion Shepherd, 33, of NY
Theft
- Theresa Campbell, 50, of Jersey City
- Paris Paraskeva, 32, of Clifton
- Khalil Servance, 39, of Jersey City
- Nyjon Delbrey, 19, of Jersey City
- Chris Costello, 27, of Paterson
- Akeem Williamson, 28, of Jersey City
- Harold Molloy, 39, of Jersey City
- Luis Garcia, 48, of Jersey City
- Issaiah Charles, 24, of Jersey City
- Wellington Rodriguez, 21, of Jersey City
- Quamaine Brunson, 23, of Jersey City
- Charisse Fields, 33, of Jersey City
- Jahlil Branch, 18, of East Orange
Weapons
- Aliq Powers, 19, of Jersey City
- Tiffany Felder, 33, of Jersey City
Burglary
- Marcus Williams, 34, of Jersey City
- Michael Howley, 35, homeless
- Laquan Borders, 31, of Bayonne
- Rosa Belber, 32, of Bayonne
- Alexander Amaral, 25, of New York
- Rashawn Simmons, 32, of Jersey City
- Candida Aguila, 44, of Jersey City
- Tywaun Thomas, 36, of Jersey City
- Damacio Ruis, 35, of Brooklyn, NY
- Felix Marquez, 38, of Union City
- Karl Ocasio, 32, of Paterson
- Takey Goodwon, 44, of Middlesex
Aggravated Assault
- Hermas Flores, 29, of Union City
- Wilbert Rodriguez, 39, of Mt. Kisco, NY
Second DWI Violation
- Jonathan Lojano, 28, of North Bergen
Non-Support
- Hermas Flores, 29, of Union City, for $16,016
- Randolph Evans, 45, of West Orange, for $12,525
- Arrie Bachelor, 53, of Piscataway, for $2,023
- Elkin Mina-Verbal, 33, of Roselle Park, for $15,658
- Wilber Ruiz, 34, of Union City, for $7,366
- Steven Rutzler, 45, of Kearny, for $81,927
- Edward Rios, 25, of Bayonne, for $2,339
- Jonathan Cordova, 32, of Kearny, for $4,397
- Jairo Navas, 38, of North Bergen, for $10,542
- Arsenio Mercado, 35, of Jersey City, for $27,732
- Andrea White, 50, of Wayne, for $5,060
- Macario Rivas, 37, of Fairview, for $1,641
- Ladonte Darby, 19, of Jersey City, for $1,520
- Christopher Rogers, 36, of Bayonne, for $1,236
- Tyrone Reynolds, 36, of Colonia, for $2,218
- James Chambers, 57, of Cinnaminson, for $19,808
- Erick Rojas, 35, of Jersey City, for $3,014
- Carlos Majano, 31, of West New York, for $5,219
- Raheem Gadsden, 38, of Jersey City, for $14,486
- Roderick Atkins, 41, of Jersey City, for $12,536
- Eduardo Hernandez, 25, of North Bergen, for $3,486
- Peter Adams, 54, of Jersey City, for $58,699
- Oscar Canales, 43, of Union City, for $24,366
- Jose Batista, 50, of Allentown, for $1,119
- Gabriel Malave, 49, of Jersey City
- Kaasim Charles, 26, of Bayonne
- Desirie Zapata, 18, of Willingboro
Fugitive From Justice
- Sharbell Azouki, 41, of Bronx, NY – wanted out of Florida
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.