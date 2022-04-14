Hudson County Corrections Officer Faked Medical Records For Extra Paid Leave, Prosecutor Says

A Hudson County correctional police officer faked medical records in order to get extra paid leave from his employer, authorities charged.

Marko Nakhla, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

An investigation by the prosecutor’s office Public Integrity Unit found that Nakhla, of Bayonne, submitted falsified records to his employer to receive additional paid medical leave, Suarez said.

Nakhla was charged with forgery and released following his arrest at the Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 4.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.