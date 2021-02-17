Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Catholic NJ High School Pair In Profane, Racist BLM Tweet Draw Wrath, Shake Community
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hudson Corrections Officer Accused Of Shooting Lover, Her Friend Dead In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
John Menendez
John Menendez Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

A Hudson County corrections officer is accused of shooting his lover and another woman dead Tuesday night in Newark, authorities said.

Police found Anna Shpilberg, 40, of Randolph suffering a gunshot wound at Edison Place and Bruen Street around 9 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Luiza Shinkarevskaya, 40, of Riverdale, was found suffering the same on the 100 block of Haynes Avenue moments later, they said.

Shinkarevskaya was driving and Shpilberg was a passenger in her car when both were apparently shot by Hudson County corrections officer John Menendez, 24, Ambrose and Stephens said.

Menendez was charged with two counts of murder and weapons offenses, and was believed to have had a romantic relationship with Shpilberg, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.