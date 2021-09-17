How Newark Police Arrested 3 Suspects Using Control Tactics

Police in Newark used arrest and control tactics to safely apprehend three armed suspects in two recent incidents, authorities said.

Newark residents Kaseem Callender, 25, and Keon Orr, 22, were arrested in connection with an armed robbery near the North Munn Avenue entrance of the Bradley Court apartment complex just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The victim told police that he and a second victim had been robbed at gunpoint while inside a vehicle.

Callender was found during a search of the area and taken into custody after resisting arrest and tossing a loaded handgun on the ground on Chelsea Avenue, O’Hara said.

Orr then arrived at the scene, threatened to kill one of the victims and fled before being located and taken into custody, police said.

Callender and Orr were each charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy. Orr was also charged with terroristic threats.

Meanwhile, officers apprehended aggravated assault suspect Tavares Thompson, 40, of Newark, who allegedly strangled a woman and hit her with a gun after threatening her and a child with the firearm at a West Ward home on August 28.

Thompson was seen leaving the home with a gun around 9 p.m. and was taken into custody after initially resisting arrest, O’Hara said.

Thompson was found with a Sig Sauer M17 Airsoft pistol, a Black .45 caliber Airsoft pistol and five counterfeit $100 bills, police said.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief.

“Since the end of June, about half of the Newark Police patrol force has undergone our Arrest and Control Tactics training to quickly, safely and effectively apprehend a suspect during the arrest process while limiting any potential injury to the police officer, suspect and any civilians in the area,” O’Hara said. “The techniques taught during the training are utilized specifically when dealing with non-compliant or combative, actively resisting individuals.”

“Every sworn member will be given this training as part of our efforts to de-escalate potentially violent encounters and to decrease injuries both to our officers and the people we take into custody.”

