How Campaigning Madison Mayor Played Key Role In IDing Child Hit-Run Suspect

Madison Mayor Robert Conley happened to be going door-to-door on the campaign trail when he realized he had just witnessed the latter part of a hit-and-run.

Conley heard a loud noise and then saw a car with two flat tires coming down Redmond Drive Sunday around 3:40 p.m., he told The Daily Record.

The blue Hyundai hatchback -- which appeared to be going quickly -- turned onto Rosemont Avenue and then Ardsleigh Drive, where it came to a stop, the mayor said.

Moments later, Conley heard sirens in the distance. That's when he said he knew it was a hit-and-run.

An 8-year-old child hit by the fleeing vehicle was treated and released from Morristown Medical Center that same day, the article says.

Conley called local police the moment he realized what was happening, he said. He stayed on the line as he watched the driver, making sure she stayed where she was, Conley told the news outlet.

The incident was under investigation as of Tuesday.

Click here for the full report from the Daily Record.

