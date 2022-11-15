Hotel Room Raid: Long Island Man Busted With Meth, Heroin, Handgun, Secaucus PD Says

A 33-year-old Long Island man was found with meth, ecstasy, heroin and a gun in the raid of a Hudson County hotel, authorities said.

Sean McDermott, of Southampton, had been wanted out of Middlesex County, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

He was found with the following while at the Harmony Suites Hotel on Plaza Drive in Secaucus on Monday, Nov. 14 around 5:25 p.m., according to Miller:

More than fifty (50) grams of suspected methamphetamine,

More than thirty (30) pills of suspected ecstasy,

Heroin

Gamma hydroxybutrate (GHB),

Several hundred dollars in suspected drug proceeds

.177 caliber Tanfoglio Witness 1911 semi-automatic CO2 handgun.

McDermott was arrested on multiple drug and weapons offenses, and lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

