Hotel Guest From Alabama Had Handgun Loaded With 16-Round Mag, Secaucus Police Say

Police seized a handgun loaded with a 16-round magazine from a hotel guest in Secaucus, authorities said.

Quinterious Jones, 23, of Alabama, was stopped by Secaucus Police Officer David Delseni in the Red Roof Inn parking lot on the Meadowlands Parkway, when the officer learned Jones had a weapon, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

A search of Jones' vehicle turned up a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, loaded with a 16 round magazine -- and also had a round in the chamber, police said. Some hollow point ammunition was also seized.

“This is another example how proactively policing troublesome areas will continue to suppress violators of the law,” Chief Dennis Miller said. “I applaud the police officer for his proactivity, which directly led to the seizure of another loaded handgun.”

Jones was arrested on multiple weapons offenses and lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.