Host Of Massive Bergen County Mansion Party Charged With Violating NJ Gathering Limit

The 45-year-old host of a Vegas-like party Bergen County mansion party was charged with violating New Jersey's limits on large gatherings, police said Monday.

Tashay Knight, of Newark, was charged on Friday with recklessly creating risk of widespread injury and issued several summonses for the nearly 400-person party that brought a large police presence on Aug. 1, Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle said.

Police responding to to 7 Hemlock Dr. on noise complaints found people who'd purchased tickets online, lined up in the driveway with gates to the house closed, Belcolle said.

Most attendees were not wearing face masks or social distancing, and it took officers from Closter, Demarest, Cresskill and the Palisades Interstate Police departments nearly four hours to break up the event.

Homeowner Joseph LaBarbiera told police he'd been leasing the property to Wonder Boy Music Group. Several parties have been thrown at the mansion since May, neighbors told several media outlets, bringing police July 5 for noise complaints.

Knight surrendered to police on Friday. His first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

