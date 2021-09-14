Contact Us
Hospital Patient In Gown Assaults Woman, Jumps Into Hudson River, Police Say

NJSP Marine Unit
NJSP Marine Unit Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A hospital patient still in his gown tried robbing a 73-year-old woman before jumping into the Hudson River in an effort to flee from police, authorities said.

Jason Barone, 38, of Carlstadt, walked out of Jersey City Medical Center and tried hitting the woman with a wooden plank and grab her cell phone Saturday morning, City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Barone jumped into the river when police arrived, and swam to a barge where he was taken into custody, officials said.

He was charged with robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, before being taken to the Jersey City Medical Center for evaluation, according to Wallace-Scalcione.

