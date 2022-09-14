Horse Dead, Teen Girl Hurt In South Jersey Hit-Run Crash: Police

A horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township, police said.

A girl from Sicklerville was riding along the westbound shoulder when they were struck by an unidentified older-model, light-colored pickup truck, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Camden was riding a second horse but was not hurt.

The truck also was traveling westbound.

The girl was taken to Cooper Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The horse, which was boarded at a Salem County farm, passed away at the crash scene.

If you witnessed or have any information regarding this incident you are urged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1414. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing crimetips@franklintownship.com.

