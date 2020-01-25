Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen, Hudson Bail Reform Car Burglar Arrested Yet Again -- 500 Feet From Edgewater Police HQ
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HORRIFIC: 2 Dead, 2 Critical After Car Slams Newark Pole

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Two women died and two men are critical after a one-car Newark crash, that also sent a fifth passenger to the hospital, authorities said.
Two women died and two men are critical after a one-car Newark crash, that also sent a fifth passenger to the hospital, authorities said. Photo Credit: Screengrab ABC7

Two women died and three other people were injured after a horrific one-car cash in Newark overnight Saturday, authorities said.

All five people were in a black  Infinity G35 that slammed into a "No Parking for Street Cleaning" and then a tree at 15th Avenue and Hunterdon Street just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Two men were taken to the city's University Hospital, where they remain in critical condition, authorities said. The fifth passenger, a woman, was also taken to the hospital in stable condition, city officials said.

Video footage from ABC7 shows firefighters cutting away pieces of the vehicle to help the victims.

The crash remains under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Photo above courtesy of ABC7 -- click here for more

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.