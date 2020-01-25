HORRIFIC: 2 Dead, 2 Critical After Car Slams Newark Pole

Two women died and three other people were injured after a horrific one-car cash in Newark overnight Saturday, authorities said.

All five people were in a black Infinity G35 that slammed into a "No Parking for Street Cleaning" and then a tree at 15th Avenue and Hunterdon Street just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Two men were taken to the city's University Hospital, where they remain in critical condition, authorities said. The fifth passenger, a woman, was also taken to the hospital in stable condition, city officials said.

Video footage from ABC7 shows firefighters cutting away pieces of the vehicle to help the victims.

The crash remains under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Photo above courtesy of ABC7 -- click here for more

