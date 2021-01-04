Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Homicide Investigation Under Way In Maplewood

Cecilia Levine
616 West South Orange Ave., Maplewood / South Orange
616 West South Orange Ave., Maplewood / South Orange Photo Credit: Google Maps

A homicide investigation was under way Monday afternoon in Maplewood.

The victim was killed around 1:35 p.m. on the 600 block of West South Orange Avenue, authorities confirmed.

A representative from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said only that the agency was responding. Meanwhile, authorities worked to track down the killer.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Have photos of the active scene? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

