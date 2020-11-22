Homicide Investigation Launched In Parsippany

A man was found dead and another injured, sparking a homicide investigation Sunday in Parsippany.

Police responding to a 9-1-1 call regarding an injured man outside of a Troy Road home found another man's body at 9 a.m., Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any ongoing risk to the public," Carroll said alongside other local and county authorities.

The cause and manner of death are pending and the investigation remains open and ongoing.

It was not clear if anyone was in custody, and no further information was released.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

