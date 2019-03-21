Homeless Offender’s 200 Hospital Transports, Assault On EMT Worry East Bergen Responders

EMTs in neighboring Bergenfield, Dumont, New Milford and elsewhere in Bergen County know 53-year-old Dean Mancini, and not in a good way: Homeless, alcoholic and at times violent, he’s been transported to hospitals an estimated 200 times the past year alone, they say.

For years, Mancini's arrest sheet consisted mostly of relatively minor crimes in towns that include Englewood, Fort Lee, Garfield, Maywood, New Milford and Tenafly, although there was an aggravated assault in there.

Records also show as many parole violations as disorderly persons arrests.

Mancini, formerly of Fort Lee and New Milford, hasn’t done hard prison time. Instead, he’s spent several stretches in the Bergen County Jail – sometimes for days, other times for weeks or even months, either as part of a sentence or while awaiting trial, records show.

Since New Jersey lawmakers adopted a bail reform measure in 2017, the stays have been shorter and less frequent, however.

Meanwhile, his hospital visits have skyrocketed.

Just last week, responders in Bergenfield and Dumont were called to transport Mancini to the hospital seven times in six days.

“These go into the system as aid calls,” one said.

“He knows the code words to get him an ambulance instead of a prison cell,” said the ranking responder, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This wastes first responders’ and local hospitals’ time and resources, as well as costing taxpayers.”

There are graver concerns, however.

Mancini was charged on Feb. 10 with aggravated assault on a Bergenfield ambulance captain who was trying to help him. A judge released him, under bail reform, pending an upcoming court date.

“We always do what we should do – try to get him help with his addiction and get him off the streets,” the responder said. “We were able to get him into several substance abuse programs, but he always walks out of them as soon as we leave.

“We've approached the local hospitals that we transport him to, but they say they are powerless to do anything,” he added.

“We’re hoping someone can help get him into a program that can help him,” the responder said. “But public safety is an issue, too.

“It's just a matter of time before someone else gets hurt -- or worse.”

******

According to records, these are the alleged offenses for which Dean Mancini, 53, ended up in the Bergen County Jail pending the outcome of arrests:

1994: Simple assault, trespass, contempt, resisting arrest, parole violation (New Milford);

Simple assault, trespass, contempt, resisting arrest, parole violation (New Milford); 1995: Resisting arrest, parole violation (Fort Lee);

Resisting arrest, parole violation (Fort Lee); 1998: Assault (Garfield);

Assault (Garfield); 1998: Aggravated assault, first degree (no town specified);

Aggravated assault, first degree (no town specified); 2000: Parole violation;

Parole violation; 2001: Parole violation;

Parole violation; 2004: DWI, simple assault (Maywood);

DWI, simple assault (Maywood); 2006: Drug-related charge (Tenafly);

Drug-related charge (Tenafly); 2008 : Drug-related charge, having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle (Englewood);

: Drug-related charge, having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle (Englewood); 2009: Assault by endangering an incompetent person, drug-related charge (Fort Lee);

Assault by endangering an incompetent person, drug-related charge (Fort Lee); 2010: Improper behavior, possession of drug paraphernalia (Fort Lee);

Improper behavior, possession of drug paraphernalia (Fort Lee); 2017: Disorderly person (Fort Lee) / Hindering apprehension by providing false information (New Milford);

Disorderly person (Fort Lee) / Hindering apprehension by providing false information (New Milford); 2018: Possession of drug paraphernalia (Tenafly).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.