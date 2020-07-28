Homeless Man Charged With Murder In Newark Penn Station Stabbing

A homeless man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 43-year-old man outside of Newark Penn Station, authorities charged.

Rashon Williams and Lance Boone, 55, got into an argument at McCarter highway and Market Street around noon Monday when Boone stabbed Williams, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 p.m. via telemetry by a doctor at University Hospital, Stephens and Ambrose said.

Boone, who is homeless, is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

